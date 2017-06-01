Indian Highest Mountain Terrain Bike Endurance Race Held in Sikkim

The Two day “Sikkim Epic 1700, Gurudongmar Lake”, Indian Highest Mountain Terrain Bike Endurance Race 2017 was successfully held in North Sikkim on Sunday and Monday (28th and 29th May).

A total of 23 cyclists from all over the country participated in the event with Radhamohini Prasad being the only female participant. The event was flagged off from Lachen on the first day by the Col Gautam Ranpal of the 112th Mountain Brigade, Chaten. The cyclists reached Thangu where they halted for the day. On the next day, the event was flagged off by the District Collector, Karma Bonpo from Thangu and the team cycled all the way to Gurudongmar Lake located at a height of 17250 ft.

The first rider to complete the race was Tenzing Chumbey Sherpa from Darjeeling who completed the distance from Lachen to Gurudongmar in 5hrs 54 minutes. The second rider to reach the summit was Asim Subba who had a time of 6hrs 9minutes and the third rider was Kiran Subba with a time of 7hrs.

The valedictory session of the event was graced by the Member of Parliament, Hissey Lachungpa who lauded the orgaziners and the Lachen Dzumsa for organising the sports in the district. He said the state government under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling was promoting tourism as a platform for making the youths self reliant. He also announced that the event will be an annual event in the district and the future version will be bigger and will carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. He also urged all the tourism stakeholder to join hand in make the event big and the orgainzing should look at Tour de France for inspiration.

The District Collector, North Karma R Bonpo, thanked the Army, ITBP, Police, Medical Staff and Dzumsa for rendering the event successful. He stated that many lessons have been learnt from the first event and the experience will be used for the conduct of future events.

With the introduction of Mountain Biking in the District, adventure sports have received a major impetus in the state of Sikkim. The event besides promoting wellness will also further increase the prospects of tourism in the district. The event was highly appreciated by all stakeholders and it was felt that the magical beauty of Gurdongmar will continue to inspire the participants.