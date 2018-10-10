Indian Junior Men’s Team Lifts Sultan of Johor Cup Hockey Tourney

NET Bureau

Skipper Mandeep Mor’s well-executed penalty corner in the 42nd minute helped Indian junior men’s team beat Japan 1-0 to register their third successive victory at the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Tuesday.

The rain-affected India-Japan match which was stopped for a few minutes during the first quarter was an intensely fought one. Earlier in the tournament, India Colts had won 2-1 against Malaysia and 7-1 against New Zealand.

India will next take on defending champions Australia in their fourth match tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the other match between Great Britain and Australia ended in a 2-2 draw.

SOURCE: All India Radio