Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Indian Junior Men’s Team Lifts Sultan of Johor Cup Hockey Tourney

Indian Junior Men’s Team Lifts Sultan of Johor Cup Hockey Tourney
October 10
07:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Skipper Mandeep Mor’s well-executed penalty corner in the 42nd minute helped Indian junior men’s team beat Japan 1-0 to register their third successive victory at the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Tuesday.

The rain-affected India-Japan match which was stopped for a few minutes during the first quarter was an intensely fought one. Earlier in the tournament, India Colts had won 2-1 against Malaysia and 7-1 against New Zealand.

India will next take on defending champions Australia in their fourth match tomorrow.
Earlier in the day, the other match between Great Britain and Australia ended in a 2-2 draw.

SOURCE: All India Radio

Tags
HockeyIndia winsIndian hockey teamIndian Junior hockey team
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.