Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 22 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Indian Navy launches Guided missile destroyer ‘Imphal’ in Mumbai

Indian Navy launches Guided missile destroyer ‘Imphal’ in Mumbai
April 22
11:25 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Indian Navy launched guided missile destroyer Imphal at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai yesterday. 

Imphal is the third ship to be launched under a project in which ships are built to carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.

In a statement, the Navy said, enhanced stealth features have been achieved through the shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fittings which make the ships difficult to detect. 

Speaking on the occasion, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said, he is satisfied with the force’s fleet and more aircraft and submarines will be inducted in the days to come. 

He said, over the years, Navy has become a builder from a buyer and was slated to excel in coming years.

Source: All India Radio

Tags
Imphal Indian NavyIndian NavyMissile destroyer
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.