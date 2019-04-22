Indian Navy launches Guided missile destroyer ‘Imphal’ in Mumbai

NET Bureau

The Indian Navy launched guided missile destroyer Imphal at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai yesterday.

Imphal is the third ship to be launched under a project in which ships are built to carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.

In a statement, the Navy said, enhanced stealth features have been achieved through the shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fittings which make the ships difficult to detect.

Speaking on the occasion, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said, he is satisfied with the force’s fleet and more aircraft and submarines will be inducted in the days to come.

He said, over the years, Navy has become a builder from a buyer and was slated to excel in coming years.

Source: All India Radio