Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 16 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Indian Oil Corporation Inks MoU With Tawang DC

Indian Oil Corporation Inks MoU With Tawang DC
November 16
13:42 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

An MoU was signed between Indian Oil Corporation a govt of India undertaking, and Deputy commissioner Tawang , at Monyul Officers Club Building Near Kalawangpo Convention Hall Tawang on Wednesday (November 14), wherein a total amount of Rs 60,48,000 only has been approved for providing financial assistance for purchase of Surgical and Anesthetic equipments for general and obstetrical and Gynecological surgery at Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang.

The 50 percent payment of the amount will be made after execution of this understanding, whereas 50 percent balance payment will be made after obtaining installation report from the Deputy Commissioner Tawang and Inspection by committee of IOCL.

General Manager (Fin) IOCL Kallal Mittal, Deputy General Manager(HR-CSR) IOCL Diganta Thakuria, DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama and Medical Superintendent Khandro Drowa Tsangmu Dist Hospital Tawang Dr N Namshum and OSD to the Chief Minister Nawang Sempa were present on the occasion, a press release stated.

Tags
Indian Oil CorporationIOCTawang DC
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.