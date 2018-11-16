Indian Oil Corporation Inks MoU With Tawang DC

NET Bureau

An MoU was signed between Indian Oil Corporation a govt of India undertaking, and Deputy commissioner Tawang , at Monyul Officers Club Building Near Kalawangpo Convention Hall Tawang on Wednesday (November 14), wherein a total amount of Rs 60,48,000 only has been approved for providing financial assistance for purchase of Surgical and Anesthetic equipments for general and obstetrical and Gynecological surgery at Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang.

The 50 percent payment of the amount will be made after execution of this understanding, whereas 50 percent balance payment will be made after obtaining installation report from the Deputy Commissioner Tawang and Inspection by committee of IOCL.

General Manager (Fin) IOCL Kallal Mittal, Deputy General Manager(HR-CSR) IOCL Diganta Thakuria, DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama and Medical Superintendent Khandro Drowa Tsangmu Dist Hospital Tawang Dr N Namshum and OSD to the Chief Minister Nawang Sempa were present on the occasion, a press release stated.