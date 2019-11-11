Indian Railway Services in Kashmir to Resume on 12 November

NET Bureau

Preventive restrictions, imposed as a precautionary measure across Jammu region on the eve of the Supreme Court’s judgement on the Ayodhya case, were withdrawn on Sunday night, 10 October. Schools and colleges have been reopened.

The Supreme Court on 6 November heard petitions on the detention of children in the region, along with petitions on media gag and the internet connectivity in the valley. While arguing against the government’s shutdown of mobile services, advocate Vrinda Grover called the restrictions “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to chair a meeting with Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, chief secretary, J&K, DGP J&K and principal secretary home, J&K.

