Indian Railways Inks MoU With Russian Government

The Union Ministry of Railways signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Joint Stock Company ‘Russian Railways’ on the sidelines of India-Russia Summit on Friday. The MoC intends to carry forward the activities taken up under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries on December 24, 2015.

The key features of the MoC are-implementation of speed up gradation project of Nagpur-Secunderabad section; setting up of single traffic control centre for managing mixed traffic at local level; best practices in freight cargo operation; development of multi modal terminals, exchange of best technologies being practiced by the two countries; and training and advanced qualification improvement of Indian railway employees with the involvement of Russian railway-related higher education establishments.

The MoC was signed by the chairman of the Indian Railway Board Ashwani Lohani from Indian side and Oleg Belozerov, CEO & chairman of Russian railways.

Moreover, for development of cooperation in transport education, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Union Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Transport of Russian Federation. The MoU aims at providing organisational and methodological support to higher educational institutions implementing joint projects in the field of transport education of both countries.

It also envisages cooperation between Russian University of Transport and the National Rail Transportation Institute, Vadodara to jointly organise educational transport seminars, including participation in shaping their themes, facilitating the search for partners, organizing mutual visits and preparation of methodical and regulatory documents.

The MoU was signed by the chairman of Indian Railway Board Ashwani Lohani from Indian side and Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India from the Russian side.

SOURCE- PIB