Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 05 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Indian Railways Inks MoU With Russian Government

Indian Railways Inks MoU With Russian Government
October 05
17:55 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Union Ministry of Railways signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Joint Stock Company ‘Russian Railways’ on the sidelines of India-Russia Summit on Friday. The MoC intends to carry forward the activities taken up under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries on December 24, 2015.

The key features of the MoC are-implementation of speed up gradation project of Nagpur-Secunderabad section; setting up of single traffic control centre for managing mixed traffic at local level; best practices in freight cargo operation; development of multi modal terminals, exchange of best technologies being practiced by the two countries; and training and advanced qualification improvement of Indian railway employees with the involvement of Russian railway-related higher education establishments.

The MoC was signed by the chairman of the Indian Railway Board Ashwani Lohani from Indian side and Oleg Belozerov, CEO & chairman of Russian railways.

Moreover, for development of cooperation in transport education, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Union Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Transport of Russian Federation. The MoU aims at providing organisational and methodological support to higher educational institutions implementing joint projects in the field of transport education of both countries.

It also envisages cooperation between Russian University of Transport and the National Rail Transportation Institute, Vadodara to jointly organise educational transport seminars, including participation in shaping their themes, facilitating the search for partners, organizing mutual visits and preparation of methodical and regulatory documents.

The MoU was signed by the chairman of Indian Railway Board Ashwani Lohani from Indian side and Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India from the Russian side.

SOURCE- PIB

Tags
10th edition of Indian Premiere LeagueIndian Railwaysnarendra modiRussian Vladimir Putin
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.