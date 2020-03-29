Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 29 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Indian Railways to donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund: Piyush Goyal

Indian Railways to donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund: Piyush Goyal
March 29
14:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Railway ministry will donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the coronavirus threat, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

“Following PM’s call, I, Suresh Angadi, will donate one month’s salary, 13 lakh rly, PSU employees will donate one day’s salary, equal to Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund,” Goyal, who is the Railway minister, tweeted.

The Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of the trust and its members include Defence minister, Home minister and Finance Minister.

Source: Deccan Herald

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.