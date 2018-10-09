Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 09 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Indian Student Esha Bahal Dons British High Commissioner’s Hat For A Day

Indian Student Esha Bahal Dons British High Commissioner's Hat For A Day
October 09
12:34 2018
NET Bureau

Esha Bahal, a student of Political Science in a Noida university, has become British High Commissioner to India for 24 hours. To mark the International Day of the Girl Child, which is celebrated on October 11, the British High Commission organised a competition for women aged between 18 and 23 to become the British High Commissioner to India for a day.

To enter, the competitors submitted a short video presentation on the theme “What does gender equality mean to you?” A total of 58 students from across the country submitted their videos.

The successful entry was from Bahal, who plans to become a social entrepreneur after completing her higher studies in public policy and law.

Expressing delight over the achievement, acting British High Commissioner for a day, Bahal said, “Acting as British High Commissioner for a day has been a great and really unique experience. I’ve learned about the breadth and depth of UK-India relations – and had the opportunity to highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusivity, issues which are of great importance to me.”

British High Commissioner to India (or Deputy High Commissioner for a day since Bahal became High Commissioner for 24 hours) Dominic Asquith said, “I am delighted that we were able to run this competition and give young Indian women a platform to discuss their rights. I thank all participants for submitting their excellent videos.”

“Esha is truly impressive. She is clearly committed to girls’ rights and her video was outstanding. I would like to congratulate her on her success and wish her all the best for her future endeavours,” he added.

SOURCE: NDTV

