Indian taxi driver refuses to take money, treated to dinner by Pakistan cricketers

NET Bureau

Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah and Naseem Shah treated an Indian taxi driver to dinner after he refused to take money from the players for a ride he gave them in Brisbane.

ABC radio presenter Alison Mitchell narrated a story about the Indian taxi driver to former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson and told him how excited the taxi driver was after he got the chance to have dinner with the 5 Pakistani cricketers.

Alison Mitchell got to know about the story from the same cabbie, who drove her to the Gabba stadium in Brisbane for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan. During the ride she got to know about how the taxi driver got invited to dinner by the Pakistani players.

The cabbie had picked up the 5 players from Pakistan’s team hotel in Brisbane and took them to an Indian restaurant for dinner but then he refused to take the cab fare from them out of respect. The players returned the favour by inviting him for dinner with them

The video of Alison telling the story to Johnson went viral on social media and has been viewed by thousands of fans.

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs in Brisbane on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series at the Gabba.

The Aussies bowled out Pakistan for 335 on day four after taking a 340-run first-innings lead.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan tried their best to keep Pakistan in the match with their 132-run partnership for the sixth wicket but the deficit proved just too big for the visitors. Babar scored 104 and Rizwan made 95 but were still unable to make Australia bat again in the Test match.

As a result of this win, the hosts maintained their unbeaten record at the Gabba since 1988.

Josh Hazlewood ended up getting 4 wickets while Mitchell Starc bagged 3 and Pat Cummins got two. Nathan Lyon got the prized wicket of Babar in the second session on day 4.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) helped Australia accumulate a first-innings tally of 580 in reply to Pakistan’s 240.

The second Test, a day-night affair, starts at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Source: India Today