Wed, 29 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Indian Troops on China Border Ask to Delete 40 Apps

November 29
12:40 2017
In an effort to maintain secrecy, the Defence Ministry has directed all troops deployed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) facing China to avoid using Chinese apps on their smartphones. The Ministry has listed more than 40 such apps, which have their servers in China, asking troops to delete them from their handsets.

This Ministry issued the advisory to prevent China from tracking down and monitoring location of troops using these apps via smartphones. This direction follows and earlier directive through which the Ministry had asked the troops of all the three services to avoid using social network sites as it can give away their place of deployment.

Some of the apps include Weibo, Wechat, Beautyplus, Nes Dog, CM Browser, MI Community, DU Privacy and Selfie City, Mail Master and MI Videocall-Xiaomi.

Indian security agencies have started insisting on specific clearance for Chinese telecom products at strategic installations. Some companies like Huawei and ZTE products were not allowed to be installed in border area networks due to security and Intelligence agencies objections. The agencies observed that these Chinese products are linked with the master server in the China and hence not be used in border areas.

India and China share a border more than 4,000 km stretching from Ladakh in the north to Arunachal Pradesh in the east.

The LAC is divided into three sectors, including west (Ladakh), middle (Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand) and east (Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim).

The Pioneer

Tags
ChinaLAC
