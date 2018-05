Defending champions India on Thursday breezed into the summit clash of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy after edging past Malaysia 3-2, their third consecutive victory.

India, who beat Japan 4-1 and China 3-1 in their previous matches, qualified for the final with a match in hand in their pool.

They are sitting atop the table with nine points and will next take on hosts Korea in their final pool match on Saturday before Sunday’s final.