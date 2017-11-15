Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 17 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

India’s 1st Exclusive Air Ambulance Service to be Launched from Guwahati

India’s 1st Exclusive Air Ambulance Service to be Launched from Guwahati
November 15
12:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A Delhi-based company would launch the country’s first exclusive air ambulance service from Guwahati to provide affordable transportation service to the people of the seven North Eastern states.

Guwahati has been chosen for the maiden launch of this pan-India service on November 16 in presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Founder and Managing Director Flaps Aviation Pvt Ltd, Capt Amit Kumar, said.

He said the company is trying to make air ambulance service affordable by bringing down costs. On the cost factor, a company official said it would be Rs 6 lakh to Delhi and within the N-E region from Rs 2 lakh onwards.

An aircraft would be stationed in Guwahati and thus precious time would be saved as the air ambulance would not be required to be called from Delhi, the official said adding that is why the service is called ‘exclusive’.

To operate its services, the company plans to use five US-made Beechcraft King Air C-90 under its own-schedule operator’s permit, Kumar said. At present, it has two C-90s while it would acquire one more very soon.

-PTI

Tags
Air Ambulance Northeastair-ambulance serviceFlaps Aviation Pvt Ltd
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
2 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.