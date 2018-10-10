India’s Changing Food Culture

September Edition, Under The Hammer

Globalisation, today, is much more actual than ever! Globalisation is intimately connected to sharing information, media often being regarded as the main vehicle for its rapid expansion. Everyday life has been Disneyfied, McDonaldized and Coca-Colonized (Ritzer, 2004 and Barber, 1996). The iconography associated with global brands such as Microsoft, McDonald’s or Pizza Hut transcends both space and language. Globalisation can be very well related to the evolving or more to say the changing food culture around the world and how the food culture has been brought under one paradigm. Maumita Mazumdar delves in

First Words

Globalisation, according to theorists, refers to the “widening, deepening and speeding up of global interconnectedness”. It has been defined as “accelerating interdependence” and “time-space compression”. The process of “globalisation” is portrayed as a positive force which is unifying widely different societies, integrating them into a “global village”, and enriching all in the process. It is described as an inevitable by-product of human evolution and progress.

Globalisation, the phenomenon occurred driven by the force of communication technology, expanding internationalism and producing more awareness between the differences and similarities across the cultures. However, globalisation is not necessarily a natural progression; it has resulted from deliberate human choice by a powerful group of nations, transnational corporations (TNCs) and international organisations which have stakes in the process.

“Globalisation” emerged as a buzzword in the 1990s, before that most mainstream media were national in scope. Contrasting to the present situation where every local news agency- be it print or broadcast- provides news on international issues have a slot for international news. Thus, we now see the international flow of information assisted by the development of new technologies and the increasing commercialisation of global television.

Trends in Emerging Food Culture

Food is a major cultural and ethnic identity. It is said that the culture, traditions and beliefs influence the food preference of a person. But with globalisation through media, the food preferences and choices have been invaded by the popular or fast food culture. Taking into consideration, India with its diverse background has a rich food culture of its own. The fast-food culture prevailed in the country in the form of local street food, also with the intermixture of people from different regions led to raising awareness of different cuisines. For example, the South Indian cuisine or the Punjabi delicacies became one of the major trends in the country prior to the Americanisation of food in India. The next phase in India was seen to witness a likeness towards the Chinese food and finally, the burgers and pizzas invaded the society. Thus, we see a basic level of globalisation across the country.

Role of Media

Media has been the wheel to globalisation. We now live in an era of media-generated reality. Looking at the rise of fast food culture, we can say that the advertisements have played a major role. Media has generated a necessity among the people to consume these products creating a big business opportunity for the owners of the food outlets. Taking India as an example the audience is being captured by the creative advertisements majorly the TVCs with the emotional appeal. The Dominos advertisement portrays a Domino’s pizza consumer to be happy, lively, and free of stress connecting and caring to the loved ones, thus creating a desire among the viewers to change the preference of the food they are used to. The KFC in Ireland and the UK, during Christmas 2013, came up with an advertisement with an emotional appeal stating “the taste that unites”. Since Christmas is the major time of celebration in the west, it was aptly utilised by the media to reach out to the consumers.

Affects on Existing Society

There are two main parts of globalisation cultural homogenisation and cultural hybridisation. Both the phenomena are evidently visible in the prevailing society as every major city today has one or more than one outlets of Dominos or MacDonald’s setting a standard for the city and the people residing in it. The consumer of a Starbucks coffee is considered to be global elite. Yet again, the youth culture has come up around the world consuming sandwiches burgers and soft drinks. Thus we see a homogeneous behaviour. Yet again the hybridisation has also found its place in the society in a varied manner. For example, the paneer pizza by Dominos and other such options by the different food outlets are found to be catering to the vegetarian consumers in India. Also, the variety of desi flavoured chicken in KFC can be seen as a cultural hybridisation. This hybridisation can also be seen as the local restaurants have come up with their version of the same food in order to sustain their business.

Conclusion

The world culture is getting concise constantly. The global village as it calls itself is connected to the newer form of media resulting in the free flow of information. But the increasing popularity of this global food culture can be seen as the propaganda to sell their products by the capitalist countries to the developing countries, where the westernisation is overpowering. Thus it may be worldwide phenomena but it is not promoting all the cultures equally but that of the west. Globalisation and media are two terms inseparable from each other. The culture which is evolving, as a result, has its progressive side as well it creates new opportunities for employment, opening a new area of study, research and empowerment. This has created a better awareness across the nation about the prevailing societies and has given the scope to explore under a greater umbrella.