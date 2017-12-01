Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 01 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

India’s Economy Will Double to $5 Trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani

India’s Economy Will Double to $5 Trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani
December 01
14:41 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Indian economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024, and the country’s rise will be higher than China’s by the middle of 21st century, Reliance Industries Chairman and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Ambani recalled that he in 2004 had predicted about India — then a $500-billion economy — hitting $5 trillion in 20 years.

“Today, that prediction seems certain. Indeed, it will be achieved well before 2024,” he said. India’s GDP size is nearly $2.5 trillion and ranks sixth in the world.

“Can we triple it to $7 trillion in the next 10 years and become the third-largest economy in the world? Yes, we can. Can we cross the $10-trillion mark by 2030, and close the gap between India and China, and India and USA? Yes, we can,” he added.

Ambani was optimistic that India can become more prosperous than the US and China within this century.”I believe that the coming three decades will be the defining decades for India. By the middle of 21st century, India’s rise will be higher than China’s. And more attractive to the world,” he said.

According to Ambani, India will provide a superior and different developmental model that will create equitable and inclusive growth.

-PTI

Tags
India's EconomyMukesh Ambani
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.