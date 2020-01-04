India’s foreign exchange reserves touch all time high of 457.468 billion

NET Bureau

India’s foreign exchange reserves swelled by 2.520 billion USD to touch a record high of 457.468 billion USD in the week that ended on 27th December 2019.

An RBI press release has informed that foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves rose by 2.203 billion USD to 424.936 billion USD.

In the previous week, the reserves had surged by 456 million USD to end at 454.948 billion USD. Gold reserves increased by 260 million USD to end at 27.392 billion USD.

India’s special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund, however dipped by 2 million USD to 1.441 billion USD, while the country’s reserve position increased by 58 million USD to 3.7 billion USD.

Source: News On Air