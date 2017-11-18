Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 18 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

India’s Manushi Chillar Wins Miss World Crown

India’s Manushi Chillar Wins Miss World Crown
November 18
20:23 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India’s Manushi Chillar on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2017 title at a glittering event in Sanya, China, ending 16 years of drought for India at the international pageant.

Priyanka Chopra was the last winner from India in 2000. Chillar, 21, looked emotional as the crown was placed on her head by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle.

She competed against 108 contestants from various countries at the pageant. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was announced the first runner up, while Miss England Stephanie Hill was declared the second runner up at an event held at Sanya City Area.

Manushi Chillar, born to doctor parents from Haryana, studied at St. Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.

In an interview during her grooming, she said: “The only thing I believe is certain in life is uncertainty, and this is what is amazing about the pageant.”

She had also said that she is confident of winning the crown. Apart from the title, Chillar also won the Beauty with Purpose award. Chillar had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017.

-IANS

Tags
Manushi ChillarMiss World 2017
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.