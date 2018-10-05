India’s Most Wanted Host Suhaib Ilyasi Acquitted by Delhi High Court

NET Bureau

Host of the popular TV show titled ‘India’s Most Wanted’ Suhaib Ilyasi, who was sentenced to life in jail for the murder of his wife 18 years ago, has been acquitted by the Delhi High Court. He had appealed against his conviction and imprisonment after he was jailed on December 16, 2017, after he was convicted by a trial court of charges of stabbing his wife Anju to death. The court said he had “committed murder and given it a colour of suicide”. It also asked him to pay Rs 10 lakh to his deceased wife’s parents.

Anju Ilyasi died in hospital on January 11, 2000, of multiple stab wounds. She had been found at her home in east Delhi. After months of investigation, Suhaib Ilyasi was arrested on March 28 later that year. He was charged after his wife’s mother and sister alleged he used to torture his wife for dowry.

The trial court judge had said evidence suggested Ilyasi, at the prime of his career, was afraid that his wife would ruin him by exposing his alleged acts of fraud. Anju, the court noted, had decided to leave Ilyasi and settle down in Canada. Earlier this year, Ilyasi was granted interim bail for four weeks to take care of his second wife, who was unwell.

SOURCE- NDTV