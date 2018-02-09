India’s Tallest and Biggest Lord Parshuram Statue Coming up in Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling laid the foundation Stone of Statue of Lord Parshuram at Barang, Lower Tumin in East Sikkim on Thursday.

The 54 ft high Statue will be the biggest and tallest statue of Lord Parshuram in India and will have elaborate infrastructure supporting the main statue. The entire complex would be termed the Parshuram Dham and will be built at a project cost of Rs. 78.04 crore.

The Chief Minister congratulated the people of the area for the project which after completion would be one of the most sought-after tourism heritage destinations in the State and the country. “The Statue of Lord Parshuram would be the tallest and biggest statue in India and would open a floodgate of opportunities for the people of the region,” he said.

He added that the project would usher in benefits such as multi-fold increase in the value of land, surge in hotels, cars and other such facilities, open up employment opportunities for the youth, and various other avenues such as flower shops, eateries, milk and milk products, puja items and related outlets. Moreover, it will make the people of the region self-reliant and subsequently job providers.

Speaking about similar such projects in the State, he maintained that the vision of the Government is to optimally utilize the existing resources of the State for the progress and development of the State and its people. “We have integrated our culture and tradition with the modern development methods. This particular project would be one more example of that,” he stated.

The project envisages establishing a State of the Art religious complex with a 54 feet high Statue of Lord Parshuram at the centre. The 54 feet high bronze metal Statue of Lord Parshuram will be casted in ‘low-wax process’ and shall be placed over 15 to 16 feet high pedestal. Therefore, the total height, including the pedestal, would be around 70 feet.

There will be Hawan Kunds on two sides of the pedestal for offering Hawans and pujas. A multipurpose hall of area 3500 square feet would be built to perform any religious ritual. The complex will also have souvenir shop of 2500 square feet for display and sale of merchandise. A food court with multiple food counters is also included in the project. The ticketing counter with back office and storage facilities would be located near the entrance.

The complex will also have a model display room for display of all the principles of Hindu divine characters. There shall be four numbers of meditation huts, a premium category guest house, two numbers of Pujari residential quarter and one staff quarter. There will also be 2 toilet blocks comprising of Male and Female toilets in the compound.

The main entry leading to the Statue of Lord Parshuram is proposed to be named KHANDA PARSHU MARG wherein all the history of Lord Parshuram will be en-carved and depicted along the wall. The murals and artwork would be adequately displayed in different areas of the complex.

Adequate numbers of Gazeboes or covered sitting huts will be constructed, each having a capacity of 15 persons. The complex will

also have children play zone having an area of 10,000 square feet. The water bodies with sprinkle fountain and foam bubblers have also been proposed in this project. The project features also include stone paved area and public space with 100 numbers of weather proof benches.

The hard and soft landscaped area comprising of turf grass landscaping with stone pitched planters’ blocks, pergolas and shelter shall be put up to create ample greenery inside the entire complex. The complex will have approach road and internal roads, approach ramps and steps etc. The complex will have parking facility to accommodate at least 100 cars. The entire complex will be connected through stone pitched foot path.

The project features also include water supply, waste management and fire fighting system. The entire complex will be adequately illuminated with compound illumination system, garden lights, architectural LED lighting etc. There will be two main gates for separate entrance and exit and two small gates for use during lean time – all gates with full artwork in religious theme. The complex will be well fenced with compound fencing in brick work and RCC

pillars and chain link concertina on the top.

The complex shall be built on 4.652 Acres of Land at a total cost of Rs. 78.04 crore.