Thu, 08 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

India’s U-17 World Cup Star Dheeraj Leaves for Scotland

His confidence bolstered after a stint with former England goalkeeper David James, India’s U-17 custodian Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem on Wednesday left for a trial at Scottish Premiership club Motherwell FC.

His training sting is starting from tomorrow (Thursday). Dheeraj, who manned India’s post at the FIFA U-17 World Cup at home last year, quit Indian Arrows, the All India Football Federation’s developmental squad playing in the I- League, after the end of his contract on December 31, 2017.

And while Arrows’ Portuguese coach Luis Norton de Matos was disappointed by his decision, a stint with James at Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters has been encouraging.

According to Dheeraj’s agent Anuj Kichlu, the 17-year-old goalkeeper from Manipur will train with Motherwell FC’s first time.

In case he manages to impress the coaches at Motherwell FC, Dheeraj will still have to wait till July, when he turns 18, to obtain an international transfer.

Motherwell’s interest in the Indian goalkeeper grew after his impressive showing at the U-17 World Cup. Dheeraj’s trial in Scotland is expected to be for three weeks.

-PTI

