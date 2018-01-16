India’s Upcoming Sports Hub

December Edition, Statewide Mizoram, NET Bureau, Sayantani Deb

Giving a tough competition to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is leaving no stone unturned to turn Guwahati as the sports capital of India, Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is also trying his best to make the state the sports hub of the country. Subsequently, for tapping the untapped talents Mizoram government has already launched the Catch Them Young policy and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Trusts. Northeast Today finds out more about the Mizoram government’s initiatives and the way forward.

Mizoram, which is the considered as one of the most peaceful states of India, is steadily progressing in the sports arena as well. And the credit must go to Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla and his proactive policies due to which the state is one the verge of becoming the next sports hub of India.

While interacting with NET on behalf of the Mizoram government, president of Youth Congress and vice-president of Volleyball Federation of India Lalmalsawma Nghaka, said, “The people of Mizoram are lucky enough to have Lal Thanhawla as Chief Minister and Zodintluanga as the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs. Both the ministers are avid sports enthusiasts and thus are very proactive towards the promotion of sports in the state.”

“Post coming to power, the present Mizoram government has completely improved and modernised the crumbling sports infrastructure of the state,” pointed Nghaka.

Further getting candid, Nghaka stated, “Mizoram State Sports Council under the guidance of Sports Minister Zodintluanga is trying to make sure that each of the recognised State Level Sports Associations has their own infrastructure and training facilities, so that each sports association can promote and popularise their respective disciplines so that we can find new talent in their respective disciplines.”

“Presently, most of the State Level Sports Associations have their own sports halls and training centres,” he added.

Catch Them Young Policy

Few years back Mizoram government has initiated a poli-cy titled— ‘Catch Them Young’. Under this policy training is being provided to young children in various sports disciplines through state level sports associations.

“Catch Them Young Policy has given tremendous dividends as young talents got nurtured properly,” stated Nghaka, adding, “Children of Mizoram are not only making the state proud, rather they are making the entire nation proud with their achievements.”

Due to synergies of good sports infrastructure, a policy to indentify young talent and strengthening state level sports associations Mizoram so far has made tremendous progress in the sports arena.

Besides, the Mizoram State Sports Council and Sports & Youth Services are also mulling to provide good coaches in all disciplines. The two bodies have a dedicated pool of NIS trained coaches who travel at the length and breadth of Mizoram for giving coaching to the financially backward children.

Role of Mizoram State Sports Associations

Sports associations in Mizoram have already organized a number of local leagues such as Mizoram Premier League ( Football) , Mizoram Pro Volleyball League (Volleyball), Mizoram Super League ( Basketball) , Mizoram Fight League (Taekwondo ), Mizoram Badminton League, etc.

These leagues have not only helped the local Mizo players to compete with the best talents of India and abroad but also local players have now started receiving regular salaries from their respective clubs.

For conducting various competitions, training and coaching Mizoram State Sports Council allocates funds to the respective state associations.

As per Nghaka, through various pro-active policies of state government sports has a viable employment alternative in the Mizoram.

“A number of Mizo football players like Jeje Lalpekhlua, Mama who are currently playing in various premier football clubs of India are earning seven or eight figure annually,” he informed.

“Besides, football Mizo athletes are also making an impact in disciplines like weight lifitng, boxing, table tennis, hockey, combat sports etc internationally, with sportsperson from our state bagging podium finishes in International events,” he mentioned.

Renovations and Modernisations

• Lammual playground, situated at the heart of Aizawl city has been renovated and converted into a modern football ground with world class artificial turfs, proper spectator galleries, modern lighting equipments, which enabled night match in the playground. The project was implemented by the Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC) at the cost of 367.78 lakhs.

• Besides, Thuamluaia Mual playground at Lunglei and Chhnagphut playground in Champhai was also renovated at the cost of Rs. 411.85 lakhs and Rs 412 lakhs respectively.

• Construction of sports stadium at Zotlang, boys hockey ground at Kawnpui and hockey astro turf at Thenzawl.

• Multipurpose Indoor Hall at Mualpui Aizawl, at the cost of Rs. 753 lakhs. This mutli purpose indoor hall is being used for National Championships like Table Tennis, Volleyball, Futsal, Boxing, Shooting etc.

• In Lungle also, multipurpose indoor hall has been constructed at the cost Rs. 600 lakh (aprrox).

Final Words

In December 2016, Mizoram government has signed a MoU with Tata Trusts to nurture the sports talent of the state by harnessing the rich wealth of talent and existing sports infrastructure.

According to Mizoram CM, the main aim behind this initiative is to empower the young generation by promoting diversified means of livelihoods and creating development that makes a long-lasting difference.

“I believe Mizoram has full of untapped talents which is difficult to tap without proper infrastructure, State Sports Associations and proactive policies. In this regard, our government has tried its level best to address these issues,” Nghaka concluded.