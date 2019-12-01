Indigenous Faith Day greetings

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday attended the Indigenous Faith Day celebration here at the Central Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang organised by Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust (DPCCT) and Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

The Chief Guest for the celebration the 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche consecrated the foundation stone for construction of ‘Donyi Polo Khumko’, a prayer centre for believers of the indigenous faith ‘Donyi Poloism’. Earlier, a ‘bhumi pujan’ for start of the construction was performed by Nyibus (priests) from different Tani speaking communities of Arunachal.

Chief Minister along with the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour Dr Dhammapiya, Secretary General of International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) paid homage to Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo offering prayers in front of the 20 feet statue of Talom Rukbo.

The celebration began with the formal ritual of ‘taku tabat’ performed by the Chief Guest Ling Rinpoche.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister appreciated the initiative by DPCCT and IFCSAP for the construction of ‘Donyi Polo Khumko’, which he observed will go a long way in preservation of indigenous faith and belief among the Abotani tribes of Arunachal. He also expressed happiness that the prayer centre will serve as a centre of learning and assured all government support.

He said it is the duty of every Arunachali to preserve their indigenous culture, as it is their identity. He said visitors come to Arunachal to have glance of the authentic indigenous culture, which is a major attraction of the state. He called on the youths of the state to shoulder the work of preserving the age-old traditions and beliefs.

On opening of Department of Indigenous Affairs, Chief Minister said it received great appreciation from states such as Mizoram and Nagaland. He told the gathering that people from these two states views that the department will prove to be of great help towards preservation of indigenous culture and identity. Chief Minister also stressed on preservation of local dialects reasoning that erosion of culture begins from depletion of mother tongue. He further stressed that culture and faith cannot be separated and are inextricably connected.

On the occasion, Chief Guest and Guest of Honour also spoke. Also present on the occasion were Director of Vivekananda International Foundation Arvind Gupta, General Nirmal Chander Vij, Lt Gen RK Sawhney, Vice President of Vivekananda Kendra A Balakrishnan, Former Governor PB Acharya, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe including delegates from Poland, Armenia, Syria, Thailand etc.