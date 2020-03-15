Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 15 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

IndiGo cancels some flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah over coronavirus

IndiGo cancels some flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah over coronavirus
March 15
11:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The country’s largest carrier IndiGo on Saturday announced cancellation of some flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from March 17 in view of travel restrictions.

National carrier Air India has also decided to curtail services to Dubai, Doha, Muscat and Riyadh for a month, an airline spokesperson said.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, many countries have imposed travel restrictions.

“Owing to the suspension of visas for all foreigners with exception of diplomatic passport holders, IndiGo will be cancelling some of its flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi w.e.f. March 17, 2020 until the travel restrictions are lifted,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline also said that it would be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers.

“GoAir has convened a meeting on Sunday and a decision (about flight services to UAE) will be taken after that (meeting),” an airline spokesperson said.

The budget carrier operates flights to Abu Dhabi.

“We are reviewing the situation on a constant basis. No cancellations have been planned yet,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

SpiceJet flies to some destinations in the Gulf region, including Dubai.

Source: Business Today

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.