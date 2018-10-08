IndiGo Connects Guwahati Directly With Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Kochi, Varanasi

NET Bureau

Private airline IndiGo has introduced direct flights to Guwahati from Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Kochi and Varanasi. The flight services will begin with effect from October 28, 2018. An approval in this regard has already been received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as per media reports.

As per the schedule, IndiGo flight no. 6E-0894 will fly from Guwahati to Amritsar at 4.10 pm and land in Amritsar at 6:40 pm. IndiGo flight no. 6E-0895 will fly from Amritsar to Guwahati at 7.10 pm and land in Guwahati at 9:50 pm.

The IndiGo flight no. 6E-0731 will fly from Guwahati to Bhubaneswar at 1.50 pm and land in Bhubaneswar at 3:30 pm while IndiGo flight no. 6E-0726 will fly from Bhubaneswar to Guwahati at 6.30 am and land in Guwahati at 8:15 am.

On the other hand, the IndiGo flight no. 6E-0784 will fly from Guwahati to Kochi at 9.30 am and land in Kochi at 1:00 pm while IndiGo flight no. 6E-0659 will fly from Kochi to Guwahati at 5.40 am and land in Guwahati at 9:00 am.

Likewise the IndiGo flight no. 6E-0953 will fly from Guwahati to Varanasi at 8:45 am and land in Varanasi at 10:45 am while IndiGo flight no. 6E-0954 will fly from Varanasi to Guwahati at 11.15 am and land in Guwahati at 1:15 pm.

SOURCE: Northeast Now