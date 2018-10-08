Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 08 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

IndiGo Connects Guwahati Directly With Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Kochi, Varanasi

IndiGo Connects Guwahati Directly With Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Kochi, Varanasi
October 08
17:57 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Private airline IndiGo has introduced direct flights to Guwahati from Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Kochi and Varanasi. The flight services will begin with effect from October 28, 2018. An approval in this regard has already been received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as per media reports.

As per the schedule, IndiGo flight no. 6E-0894 will fly from Guwahati to Amritsar at 4.10 pm and land in Amritsar at 6:40 pm. IndiGo flight no. 6E-0895 will fly from Amritsar to Guwahati at 7.10 pm and land in Guwahati at 9:50 pm.

The IndiGo flight no. 6E-0731 will fly from Guwahati to Bhubaneswar at 1.50 pm and land in Bhubaneswar at 3:30 pm while IndiGo flight no. 6E-0726 will fly from Bhubaneswar to Guwahati at 6.30 am and land in Guwahati at 8:15 am.

On the other hand, the IndiGo flight no. 6E-0784 will fly from Guwahati to Kochi at 9.30 am and land in Kochi at 1:00 pm while IndiGo flight no. 6E-0659 will fly from Kochi to Guwahati at 5.40 am and land in Guwahati at 9:00 am.

Likewise the IndiGo flight no. 6E-0953 will fly from Guwahati to Varanasi at 8:45 am and land in Varanasi at 10:45 am while IndiGo flight no. 6E-0954 will fly from Varanasi to Guwahati at 11.15 am and land in Guwahati at 1:15 pm.

SOURCE: Northeast Now

Tags
AeroplanesassamAviationBhubeneswarFlightsguwahatiIndiGO AirlinesOdisha
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.