IndiGo Flight Develops Snag Right Before Landing in Chennai; Passengers Safe

NET Bureau

An IndiGo flight developed a technical problem while landing at Chennai airport, said reports on Monday. According to ANI, IndiGo 6E 7123 operating on Rajahmundry-Chennai route developed a technical problem during the final approach. A full emergency was declared at the Chennai airport as the aircraft did a “go around” before landing. All passengers on board were safe, said the agency.

IndiGo has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, an Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo Airlines flight suffered a tyre burst while taking off from Mumbai airport. All the 185 passengers on 6E 361, an A320 flight, were reported to be safe. The pilot had requested for an emergency landing at Ahmedabad, which was immediately approved by the ATC. The emergency procedures were initiated and the aircraft was accorded full priority.

The airline has also reported a net loss of Rs 652.1 crore for the quarter ended September compared to a net profit of Rs 551.6 crore for the same period last year. “Total income for the quarter ended September 2018 was Rs 6,514.2 crore, an increase of 18.3 percent over the same period last year. For the quarter, our passenger ticket revenues were Rs 5,285.2 crore, an increase of 17.2 percent and ancillary revenues were Rs 716.7 crore, an increase of 12.8 percent compared to the same period last year,” read a statement from the airline.

Meanwhile, the budget carrier has put as many as 10 lakh seats up for sale for all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 899 under the Diwali sale offer. Effective from October 24 till October 26, IndiGo is offering customers all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 899, the airline said in a statement. The low-cost carrier is offering 10 lakh seats for a travel period between November 8 and April 15, 2019, it added.

This is the third time in the current fiscal that IndiGo, which posted its first quarterly loss at Rs 652.1 crore in the quarter ended September, has put 10 lakh or more seats up for grabs at heavily discounted fares.

