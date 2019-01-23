Individual Initiatives and Community Outreach to Curb Food Wastage

NET Bureau

System Research Society in continuation of Don’t You Waste Food (DYWF) campaign’s Guwahati Conclave, conducted an awareness walk.

“We believe that our awareness seminars are a tool that will yield tangible results in the form of food waste reduction. The mission is to achieve reduction in food waste by 50% at household, institutional and industrial levels. The walk makes the impact of the same cause more prominent,” stated an official release on Wednesday.

This walk marked the coming together of DYWF brand ambassadors to fight global food waste. The walk was joined by school students, educators, professors, NCC cadets. The spirit of the campaign doubled when the young students enthusiastically participated and promoted awareness about the cause.

The walk was flagged by Sri Sri Babaji and Ammaji. It began from Hotel Grand Starline at 9:30 am.

NCC cadets, students from Royal Global School, St. Stephens School and DPS Khanapara and also their teachers were a part of the walk. Many local people and delegates from yesterday’s seminar also joined the walk. The walk reverberated of high energy. The silent walk was led by students who are central in our aim to create awareness regarding the need to combat food waste. As future leaders, we see students playing a major role in creating this awareness with us and being aware in the process. Students and volunteers held banners and placards that voiced the concern that life runs of food and we shall not waste it.

Participants were served with refreshments by the volunteers of SRS, while a brief message was also shared with them by System Research Society. An interactive session with the students was conducted wherein they shared their experiences of the walk. The message on their refreshment boxes read ‘Enjoy our Meal! But don’t waste food. This reiterated the need of collective action required today and appealed to the participants to become ambassadors for the cause amongst their peer groups and circles.

The Guwahati Traffic Police played a huge role in helping us in conducting this walk smoothly.

About DYWF Campaign,

Don’t You Waste Food campaign is a one to one awareness campaign designed to create sensitization around the impending problems, caused due to food waste. The twelfth goal꞉ Responsible Consumption and Production, one of the 17 Global Goals, laid out by the United Nations in 2015 is at the core of the campaign. It aims at responsible production and consumption, the thrust of which is to “reduce food wastage by 50% at production and consumption level” by 2030.

The campaign looks forward to reiterate the importance of food and catalyze the process of food waste reduction and subsequent elimination, in future.