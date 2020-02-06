Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 06 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Indo-Bangla meeting ended, joint visit for border haat site selection on Feb 26

Indo-Bangla meeting ended, joint visit for border haat site selection on Feb 26
February 06
11:21 2020
NET Bureau

 

District Magistrates and Dy Commissioners of three districts each from India and Bangladesh on Wednesday held meeting at the state guest house underlining need on work hand in hand to address common concerns.
Transborder crime, smuggling, narcotics smuggling, illegal trafficking, fencing and flood lighting along the Indo-Bangla border were discussed in the routine meeting. Apart from routine matters, construction work of Indo-Bangla railway, export/import through ICP and identification of new border haats were also taken up for discussion.
“The meeting was coordinal and fruitful with both sides agreeing to have a joint visit for setting up three border haats. The join visit is scheduled to take place on Feburary 26″, said District Magistrate (DM), West district Dr. Sandeep Mahatme after the meeting.
While briefing the media about the outcome of Indo-Bangla meeting, he said land acquisition for Indo-Bangla railway project has been completed. Work progress in Bangladesh side is also good. “Both sides propose to set up some border haats to promote trade locally and jointed inspection wil be done on February 26 to select sites”, he said.
In the meeting, it was mandated that strong action would be taken against narcotic/drug smuggling and human trafficking, he said.
Md. Abdul Fazal Mir, the Dy Commissioner of Commilla, Bangladesh acknowledged the good relation between two sides. “We agreed to work together to address the common problem. Bangladesh will continue to maintain good relation with Indian sides for mutual benefits”, he added.
Source: Tripura Info
