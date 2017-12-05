Indo-Bangla Role in Tackling Rohingya Crisis

November Edition, International, NET Bureau

The exodus of the Rohingya Muslims is certain to have an adverse impact of equal magnitude on both India and Bangladesh. Even though it may not directly seem to be affecting India, but the future may not be rosy as it now. While India is firm on pushing out the Rohingys who are already living in India, Bangladesh on the other hand has given refuge to 600,000 Rohingya that have arrived in Bangladesh since a military crackdown in Myanmar in August. While the country is taking up methods for curbing the population explosion of the Rohingyas, the Bangladeshi High Commissioner, however, called for a greater Indian role in containing the influx, saying “the issue may not be directly affecting India now, but it may have an impact in future”. Northeast Today reports

Indian government has been battling it out in the Supreme Court with lawyers representing Rohingya petitioners, as the government maintains its right to deport Rohingyas who may cross the border into India since the latest wave of violence and exodus broke in late August.

On October 3, a Supreme Court bench questioned that right. A subsequent hearing scheduled for October 13 has been deferred to November 21, but only after a three-judge bench delivered a lecture on the need to balance national security and human rights.

“Children and women do not know anything about it. As a constitutional court, we cannot be oblivious to it. We expect that the executive will not be oblivious to it,” the court maintained.

And as the debate continues about India’s role in resolving the Rohingya crisis, with several ‘experts’ saying that India should be a bit more ‘soft’ in dealing with the issue and that the country should reconsider its stance, the Indian government on the other hand has made it clear that it ‘would possibly find a solution to resolve the issue but in no will take the burden of settling the refugees within its territory’. India has earlier proposed to deport around 40,000 Rohingya refugees who are settled in camps across the country.

The Bangladeshi government, on the other hand, has pitched for a greater Indian role in containing the influx of Rohingya Muslims and it has said that the issue ‘may not be directly affecting India now, but it may have an impact in future’.

The Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali, while interacting with the media in New Delhi recently had said the “fire in the neighbourhood” has the potential to engulf the entire region and it would be prudent for India to act in “mutual interes”.

“It is a fire in our neighbourhood and before it engulfs in the entire region it needs to be put out. The refugees are vulnerable to all sorts of radicalisation and it is in our mutual advantage to work together,” Ali said, adding, “New Delhi and Dhaka may not appear on the same page on the issue as Myanmar’s Rakhine State, the epicentre of the refugee exodus, does not have a common border with India. You are safe for now but how long will that be? It is in our common interest to act together. It may burn my house today, but it may surely have an impact in your house tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, in an attempt to curb the population explosion of the Rohingya refuges in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh government is planning to introduce voluntary sterilisation in its overcrowded Rohingya camps, where nearly a million refugees are fighting for space, after efforts to encourage birth control failed. This move has to be initiated as it has been observed that most of the families that have freshly arrived in the country following the August crisis are large families with parents having up to 19 children.

“Minimal awareness of birth control among the Rohingya in Myanmar has led to such a situation and if this continues, the condition in Bangladesh would only worsen and there is a very likelihood that problems of other magnitude may arise due to this. Hence, it is very essential to put a check on their population,” said a Bangladeshi official in an interview to AFP.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, on her two-day visit to Bangladesh, also echoed her concer regarding the Rohingya refugees and said that India is deeply concerned at the spate of violence in Rakhine State of Myanmar.

“We have urged that the situation be handled with restraint, keeping in mind the welfare of the population. It is clear that normalcy will only be restored with the return of the displaced persons,” she said.

The Rohingya refugees issue, if not handled properly, may just trigger a state of unrest in the entire region. India’s stand is clear and so is Bangladesh’s; all eyes now rest on the Myanmar government and its role. The world needs to take a stand and not just look up to India and Bangladesh for resolving the issue.