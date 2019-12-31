Indo-Bangla SOP updating set to usher in a new dawn for Tripura

NET Bureau

The recent decision of updating SOPs (Standard Updating Procedures) between the Border Security Force and Bangladesh Border Guards is set to usher in a new dawn for the border fencing of Tripura, feels the BSF personnel posted here though as per the observations of higher officials the move should had been taken earlier in order to ease the task of BSF.

“Standard Operating Procedures” stands for the two-pronged talks between the border guards of both the countries. These procedures prescribes as to how a meetings between the officials of BSF and BGB would be conducted, what amount of ammunition would be carried, what would be the approach etc.

In Tripura, which shares the longest stretch of international borders—856 kilometers with the neighboring Bangladesh in comparison to any another state in the North East, this decision assumes a distinct significance as forces guarding the international borders had to undergo a number of challenges while dealing with the trans-border crimes.

One of the highly placed source in the BSF Tripura Frontier said, the SOP updating that has been decided after a tragic casualty in the borders October this year, should have updated long back so that the force personnel manning the fences can get an extra edge through better co-ordination with the Bangladesh counterpart.

According to BSF, the SOP does not allow any defence structure within the limit of 150 yards of the fencing. But, as the agreement signed between the then Prime Ministers of both the countries Seikh Mujibur Rehman and Indira Gandhi in the year 1975, the dwellers of border were relaxed from any eviction delimiting the borders otherwise.

That relaxation came as a major impediment for the border guards as in some stretches the border forces had no space for setting up their own structures. “In many places, the BSF faced huge holdups in setting up their own structures. In some areas, the BGB gave positive nod to the requests made by BSF but in many areas objections forced BSF from constructing defense structures” said a highly placed source in the BSF.

Those places, the source said, are very much smuggling prone and BSF personnel find it difficult deal with those elements due to absence adequate structures. “In almost all the DG level meetings the issue of SOP updating has been raised. And, it is a contentious issue for the BSF” the source told this reporter.

In terms of Single Row Fencing (SRF), he informed this website, there are 18 to 19 stretches across the state where single row fencing has been drawn. This type of fencing is mostly used in the inhabited areas of the borders—Mohanpur, Sonamura, Belonia etc..

