Indo-Kuki Political Talks Interlocutor to Visit Manipur

By Kaybie Chongloi

The third round of Indo-Kuki Political Talks involving United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organization (KNO) with the Government of Manipur and Government of India was successfully held on Wednesday at Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi.

The almost three hours long meeting attended by 6 delegates on the part of the Government of India and Government of Manipur was chaired by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary, Northeast where the newly appointed Interlocutor was officially announced.

The other delegated on the part of the Government were Dr. J. Suresh Babu, Principal Secretary (Home); Dineshwar Sharma, Interlocutor; Pramod Asthana, ADGP, Intelligence (Law & Order), Manipur; Col. Amit Tiwari, DGMI and Dr. Baljit, Ministry of Home Affairs (IB).

While the United People’s Front (UPF) was represented by 10 member delegates led by its Spokesperson, Aaron Kipgen and Kuki National Organization (KNO) was represented by 9 member delegates led by its Negotiator Seilen Haokip.

Handing over the political dialogue to the newly appointed Interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma and extension of the Suspension of Operation agreement for the next one year was the main important thing discussed in the meeting.

The Suspension of Operation agreement effective upto June 8, 2017 on the part of UPF and upto July 21, 2017 for the KNO is further extended by all the parties in the meeting today for another year till August 31, 2018.

The extension of SoO agreement for another year was signed by Aaron Kipgen, Calvin H, L. Sanga Hmar, Romeo Haokip and David Chongloi on the part of and T.S. Haokip, T. Samuel, David Hangshing, Lalpu Hangshing and L.M. Dimo Zou on the part of KNO while Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (NE), MHA and Dr. J. Suresh Babu, ACS/Home Department, Government of Manipur signed on the part of the Governments.

Speaking over the phone, UPF Spokesperson Aaron Kipgen said that during the meeting the Joint Secretary (NE), Satyendra Garg officially announced the appointment of Interlocutor for the UPF and KNO while introducing him to the august house.

He also said that the political issue of the Kukis shall be henceforth dealt minutely by the newly appointed Interlocutor while he will visit the Kuki inhabited areas in Manipur shortly in connection with the Kuki political issue.

“The Chief Minister of Manipur is keen to resolve the aged old political issue of the Kukis and the SoO groups to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur and it is one of the factor as to why Interlocutor have been appointed to expedite the political settlement”, the UPF Spokesperson said Dr. J. Suresh Babu, Chairman of the Joint Monitoring Group as saying.

On query, the UPF Spokesperson said that the political demand of the UPF and KNO still remain the same, i.e. Statehood and the Interlocutor shall call another meeting shortly to discuss the political agenda.

He further said that the delegates of UPF and KNO want the Government of India to respond to the demand for Statehood that was submitted during the second round of talks held on October 19, 2016 but the Government said that the new Interlocutor shall have a threadbare discussion on the political agenda in the following rounds of political dialogue.