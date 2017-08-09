Indo-Kuki Political Talks: Kuki Civil Societies Urge Govt to Expedite Talks

By Kaybie Chongloi

The Kukis across Manipur from various congregate on Wednesday morning at Kangpokpi DHQs in Manipur and held rally in support of the Indo-Kuki Political Talks prior to the scheduled third round of Tripartite Talks on Wednesday in New Delhi involving the UPF-KNO, representing the Kukis and Government of India and Government of Manipur.

The support rally was jointly organized by various Kuki civil society organizations spearheaded by Kuki Women Union to exhibit their sincere endorsement and support towards the UPF and KNO who represented the 23 cognate tribes of the Kukis in the Indo-Kuki Political Talks.

The rallyist mostly men and women in good numbers gathered at Brig. Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi DHQs at around 7:30 am in the morning and after a minutes speeches and deliberation marched towards Kangpokpi Bazar via the Trans Asian Highway No.1.

They hold several giant banner and pamphlets written words of support and demand like, “We Support Indo-Kuki Political talks”, “We endorse UPF & KNO”, “Expedite Indo-Kuki Political Talks”, Statehood, the long cherished dream of the Kukis”, “Kuki National Assembly’s memorandum to the PM, 1964-Statehood for the Kukis, Haipi Declaration of the Kukis, 2015-Statehood for the Kukis, UPF&KNO today-Statehood for the Kukis”, “Why not Statehood for the Kukis”, etc.

Traffic flow along the Tans Asian Highway No.1 was disrupted for few minutes during the support rally and a simple ceremony held at the traffic point of the District HQs main bazar.

Addressing the congregated, Seikhomang Khongsai, President, Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District enthused the general public saying that the third round of Tripartite Indo-Kuki Political Talks to discussed the long cherished demand of the Kukis will be held shortly today in few hours at the National Capital, for which we gathered here to pray for the success of the talks.

He said that the support rally is also a message to the Government of India to acknowledge the aspiration of the Kuki people and expedite the process of the prestigious Indo-Kuki political talks so as to accomplish our long cherished demand and solved the vexed political issue of the Kukis.

It is also a message to the UPF and KNO, who represented the 23 cognate tribes of the Kukis in the Talks that we spiritedly stand united in support of your representation and pray for your success in your endeavors in cherishing the dream of the Kuki people.

Kuki Women Union leader, Hahat Touthang said that on this occasion the Kukis of Manipur expressed our heartfelt desire that the long cherished dream of the Kukis, that is, Statehood will be realized soon.

“We hope and pray that the third round of the Indo-Kuki Political Talks between the UPF-KNO and the Governments involving the Centre and State Government today at the national Capital, New Delhi will expedite the formation of a separate state for the Kukis, which is our political aspiration”, she asserted.

The Kuki Women leader also strike a chord to the Government of India that the Kukis had immense contribution towards the Indian freedom movement while urging the Governments to recalled the extreme sacrifice and participation of the Kukis in the Indian National Army, and the famous Kuki War of Independence 1917-1919 to name a few.

Lamminlun Singsit, General Secretary, Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District conveyed the Kuki people sincere gratitude to the Narendra Modiji Government for appointing an Interlocutor for the Indo-Kuki Political Talks.

“The Kuki leaders and the entire Kuki people as a whole are very much contented towards the Government of India for the historic appointment of an Interlocutor”, he said while conveying the support and endorsement of the Kuki people towards UPF and KNO in the Indo-Kuki political talks.

He also urges the Government of India to expedite the process of the talks so as to settle the political issue of the Kukis amicably without further delay.

Earlier, the second round of talks held on October 19, 2016, the KNO and UPF had submitted a case statement for a separate state which was dedicated to the forbears of the Kukis, who according to the two conglomerate of the Kuki UGs, KNO and UPF, braved the British imperialists in the Kuki Rising, 1917-1919 for love of people and country; victims of ‘Kuki genocide’ from 1992-1997 and leaders, officials and cadres of KNO & UPF, who gave their lives to preserve the people and territorial integrity of the Kukis.

It is also worth mentioning that the Kuki National Organization (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) has envision an ‘Oriental Velvet Revolution’- a peaceful transition from the political status quo, i.e. Manipur state, to self-determination, a separate state within the Constitutional framework of India.

The participants of the support rally this morning also held a mass prayer for the UPF-KNO and the political aspiration of the Kukis and also for the success of the Indo-Kuki political talks.

Similar support rally was also reportedly held at various places across Manipur in all Kuki dominated areas so as to displayed their spirited support towards the UPF and KNO in the Indo-Kuki Political Talks.