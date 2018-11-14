Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 14 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Indo-Nepal Himalayan Bike Expedition Begins

Indo-Nepal Himalayan Bike Expedition Begins
November 14
15:17 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Leading adventure sports group of Guwahati, Rhinos Motorcycle Club, as a part of their annual motorcycle expedition, commenced a trip to the Himalayas from Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium early on Tuesday morning. Through the Indo-Nepal Himalayan Bike Expedition, the group of bikers will cover an approximate distance of 2500kms, starting from the lush green valleys of Assam and concluding in Mustang, in Nepal, stated an official release o Wednesday.

Led by Dhiraj Hazarika, the 6-member team comprises of Dipu Deka, Pranjal Sarma, Jyotiprasad Das, Imtiaz Ahmed and Ankur Borthakur.

Along their journey, the group will invite tourists to visit Assam and experience its unparalleled flora and fauna, and its unique culture and heritage. Throughout their journey, the team will conduct impromptu road shows, interactions in local schools and meetings with the local media to spread the message “Come Visit Awesome Assam”.

The group of bikers will travel from Assam via West Bengal’s Alipurduar, Siliguri to enter Nepal through the Kakarvitta gate. After this, the team will travel through Birtamod, Damak, Itahari, Bhaktapur, Kathmandu and Pokhara to finally conclude their expedition in Mustang. In the past few years, Rhinos Motorcycle Club has conducted various similar awareness campaigns in different parts of the country.

Tags
Bike ExpeditionIndo Nepal Himalayan Bike ExpeditionRhinos Motorcycle Club
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.