Indo-Nepal Himalayan Bike Expedition Begins

Leading adventure sports group of Guwahati, Rhinos Motorcycle Club, as a part of their annual motorcycle expedition, commenced a trip to the Himalayas from Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium early on Tuesday morning. Through the Indo-Nepal Himalayan Bike Expedition, the group of bikers will cover an approximate distance of 2500kms, starting from the lush green valleys of Assam and concluding in Mustang, in Nepal, stated an official release o Wednesday.

Led by Dhiraj Hazarika, the 6-member team comprises of Dipu Deka, Pranjal Sarma, Jyotiprasad Das, Imtiaz Ahmed and Ankur Borthakur.

Along their journey, the group will invite tourists to visit Assam and experience its unparalleled flora and fauna, and its unique culture and heritage. Throughout their journey, the team will conduct impromptu road shows, interactions in local schools and meetings with the local media to spread the message “Come Visit Awesome Assam”.

The group of bikers will travel from Assam via West Bengal’s Alipurduar, Siliguri to enter Nepal through the Kakarvitta gate. After this, the team will travel through Birtamod, Damak, Itahari, Bhaktapur, Kathmandu and Pokhara to finally conclude their expedition in Mustang. In the past few years, Rhinos Motorcycle Club has conducted various similar awareness campaigns in different parts of the country.