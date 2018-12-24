Indonesia Tsunami 2018: Death Toll Rises to 281

December 24
11:31 2018
NET Bureau
At least 281 people have died from the tsunami, which struck the Indonesian coastline without warning Saturday night. Hundreds more are injured and more than two dozen remain missing.
Eyewitnesses described fleeing for their lives as beachfront homes were swept away in the wave, which is thought to have been caused by underwater landslides following the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano.
According to local media, the wave reached as high as three meters (10 feet).
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman at Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency, warned Sunday that more tsunamis were possible as long as the volcano remained active.
“We are cautioning the people to remain cautious,” Sutopo said. “Agencies are still continuing to analyze the root cause … the Krakatau volcano continues to erupt, which could potentially trigger another tsunami.”
n the wake of Saturday’s disaster, Sutopo called for Indonesia to develop a new tsunami warning system to help protect citizens living the tectonically-volatile area.
“The tsunami buoy network in Indonesian waters has not operated since 2012. Vandalism, limited budget, technical damage caused no tsunami (alerts) at this time,” he said on his official Twitter account.
A lack of warning was also blamed for the high death toll in Indonesia’s October tsunami which killed more than 2,000 people on the western coast of Sulawesi.
Anak Krakatau sits between the islands of Java and Sumatra.
The tsunami’s impacts were compounded by a tidal wave caused by the full moon, BMKG said in a news release.
Anak Krakatau is known for its 1883 eruption — one of the deadliest in recorded history — that killed more than 36,000 people.
Despite the devastating 2004 Boxing Day tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands of people, Indonesia lacks the proper equipment to warn of an incoming tsunami threat.
Prayers pour in from around the world
Pope Francis prayed for the tsunami victims at his regular Sunday Angelus service in St. Peter’s Square.
“I am spiritually close to the displaced and to all the people affected, imploring God for relief in their suffering,” he said. “My appeal is that these brothers and sisters may not lack our solidarity and the support of the international community.”
US President Donald Trump addressed the “unthinkable devastation” on Twitter Sunday morning. “We are praying for recovery and healing,” Trump wrote. “America is with you!”
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Indonesia expects the death toll to rise, spokeswoman Kathy Mueller said. It’s providing support by bringing in basic household items, clean water, and equipment to clear debris.
The UN World Food Programme also stood ready to support the Indonesian government, according to WFP spokeswoman Bettina Luescher.
Source: CNN
Image Source: The Indian Express