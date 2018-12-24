Indonesia Tsunami 2018: Death Toll Rises to 281

NET Bureau At least 281 people have died from the tsunami, which struck the Indonesian coastline without warning Saturday night. Hundreds more are injured and more than two dozen remain missing.

Eyewitnesses described fleeing for their lives as beachfront homes were swept away in the wave, which is thought to have been caused by underwater landslides following the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano.

According to local media, the wave reached as high as three meters (10 feet).

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman at Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency, warned Sunday that more tsunamis were possible as long as the volcano remained active.