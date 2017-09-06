Indrajatra Festival Celebrated in Sikkim

The State level Indrajatra Celebration organized under the aegis of Sikkim Newar Guthi (SNG) and Namchi Newa Sakha Guthi was celebrated amidst much gusto and fervour at Namchi on Tuesday.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Minister of Cultural Affairs & Heritage Department G.M. Gurung alongside chief whip Bikram Pradhan, Chairpersons, Advisors, Councillors, representatives and executive members of SNG and public at large.

It may be mentioned here that Indrajatra is one of the biggest festivals of the Newar Community and is held to pay homage to Lord Indra and his mother Dagini for good rains and the coming harvest. The festival was held in two phases, with the morning ritual puja conducted by Guruji Sukbir Tulhadar wherein the Newar community offered prayers to Kumari Devi who is also known as the living goddess of the Newars at Gandhi Park followed by the traditional jatra which was taken around Namchi town cumulating into a colourful cultural extravaganza at Central Park. The Chief Guest along with the dignitaries visited the puja pandal and took part in the puja and procession.

Addressing the gathering, G. M. Gurung spoke about the traditional significance of celebrating the Indrajatra festival and extended his best wishes to the newar community of the state. He emphasized the need to preserve the traditions, culture and rituals of the community which otherwise can erode if not practiced, recorded, conserved and promoted wisely.

Further, he urged the youth of today to take serious endeavours in committing to work for the upliftment of the community. Crediting the leadership of Chief Minister Pawan Chamling for maintaining communal accord in Sikkim which permits diverse communities to subsist peacefully with one another, he urged the people to stand united and evade external forces who try to establish communal conflicts.

Furthermore, he also highlighted the various schemes tailored for the benefit of the students and public alike and called upon the students belonging to the Newar community to tap the maximum out from these initiatives. He also, spoke in brief about the health, education and tourism scenario in Sikkim and urged the youth to invest in such sectors in order to become self-reliant and self-sufficient.

During the course of the program, SNP felicitated the Former president Khagendra Pradhan for his contribution towards preservation and popularization of newar language, culture and newari music in the state. Navin Pradhan was also felicitated on the occasion for his achievement in field of body building and bringing international laurels for the state.