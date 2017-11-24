Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 24 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Indrani Playing the ‘Victim Card’: Peter Mukerjea

Indrani Playing the ‘Victim Card’: Peter Mukerjea
November 24
12:54 2017
Former media baron Peter Mukerjea on Thursday termed the allegations made by his wife Indrani Mukerjea as false and defamatory before the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

Last week, prime accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani made a scathing attack at Peter saying he might have abducted her daughter “out of greed and ill-will”.

She had told the CBI that Peter and their former driver Shyamwar Rai could be behind the abduction of Sheena, making her untraceable and destroying evidences.

Following which, Peter, in a written reply to the special court in Mumbai, said “Indrani was plotting a sinister conspiracy to drag his name into the murder case.”

“Also, these allegations were made by Indrani to play the ‘victim card’ but he will not get involved in this mud-slinging game. Rather will try to put his defence before the court as per procedure,” he wrote.

Indrani, who is lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail, is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder case, who was killed on April 24, 2012.

Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and ex-driver Rai were arrested in August 2015, while Peter was nabbed in November the same year.

ANI

Indrani MukerjeaPeter MukerjeaSanjeev Khanna.Sheena Bora
This may take a second or two.