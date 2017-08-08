IndusInd Bank Scam: Olivia Involved in Such Fraudulent Activities Since 2014

Acting on a tip-off Assam police has finally apprehended Olivia Dutta Choudhury, the prime accused of IndusInd Bank fraud case.

The former deputy manager of IndusInd Bank, Bhangagarh branch was arrested on Sunday night by a team of Guwahati police near Muradabad, when she was trying to flee from Nainital.

Speaking about the developments, Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Nath said, “Olivia was produced before the additional CJM court at Noida on Monday which remanded her in two-day transit remand.”

Nath further informed that Olivia has been accused of financial misappropriation to the tune of Rs 3.7 crore and four cases in this connection have been registered against her in the Paltan Bazar police station. “We have recovered cash amount of Rs 27.5 lakh from her at the time of arrest. As per her statement, she has withdrawn Rs 43 lakh fraudulently. However, as per her while leaving Guwahati by train, she left a bag of Rs 10 lakh at the Guwahati railway station for the fear of being caught in X-ray security check. She spent Rs 5 lakh during her stay in Noida and Nainital.”

According to her statement, she was involved in such fraudulent activities since 2014 by opening fake bank accounts.

“Through such fake accounts she siphoned off money from other hefty bank accounts for insurance business, primarily to earn some performance points,” Nath informed, adding, “However, getting accustomed to the loopholes in the system, she opened accounts in the name of her husband and daughter and started debiting money from others’ accounts.”