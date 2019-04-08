Inferno calls political parties at isolated Haiyang village in Manipur to prove sincerity to it citizens

NET Bureau

Kaybie Chongloi

When all political parties in every state are hectically busy campaigning with all kinds of development and public welfare schemes and projects in their respective manifesto in quest of power after the Lok Sabha Election, the unseen spirit in the form of inferno looks as if wish to check the sincerity of such political parties upon its citizens in reality.

On April 2 at around 2 pm in the afternoon, a devastating inferno suspected to be from forest fire engulfed six houses and the entire properties worth approximately 1.20 Crore out of the ten houses at an isolated Haiyang village, 120 Km. away from the state Capital Imphal under Sahamphung Block in the newly created Kamjong District.

Bordering Myanmar, Haiyang village which has been isolated from all development and Government facilities such as road, electricity, water supply, health facilities, school, communication, etc. is deprived of all facilities that even after a week of the heartbreaking incident photo of the burnt down houses are yet to be available. Even the prompt social media users failed to obtain the photograph till today and this tells a lot about the topographically and developmentally isolated village.

Except for a picture credit to glex photography which went viral in social media after the inferno incident no other picture is available till now.

Established in 1989, the 30 years old village alleged to be one of the last Kuki villages which had been once burnt down in the alleged 1990s NSCN-IM coordinated attacked in 1998 was re-established with only ten houses mostly thatched roof and mud wall having population of around 60/70 with eligible voters of around 30/40 only and it falls under Chassad Police Station which is around 55 Km. away from the village.

The nearest health centre from the village located around 25-30 Km. is Maokot PHSC which is reportedly functioning weakly while Kamjong/Chassad CHC has located around 55 Km. from the village. One can now clearly imagine what would be the fate of these villagers at times of sickness.

Children of this village avail primary education 2 Km. away from the village in a Primary School at Gampal and for further higher study after primary education they have to at least travel 55 Km. or stay at Chassad or Imphal for higher education. This may be the factor as to why not a single person name from the village has been heard of getting Govt. job, or in a private establishment, etc. even after 30 years of its [the village] establishment.

Jhuming or shifting being the main occupation of the villagers, their main source of income comes from King Chili cultivation, fishing and hunting.

The remote Haiyang village having about 40/45 electorates under Phungyar Assembly Constituency is neighboring with Gampal (2/3 Km.), Maokot (30 Km.), C. Mollen (40 Km.) and Kachouphung or K. Phungtha (45Km.). Are the less electorates of the village account for depriving of all facilities and developments?

Interestingly, two individual from Phungyar AC where Haiyang village existed 30 years depriving of all development are contesting the 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 with North East India Development Party (NEIDP) and Indian National Congress (INC) from Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency while having one NPF MLA who is alliance with the current ruling BJP Government in the state.

On the miserable day, all the villagers including the village chief Thongkam Kipgen (38), s/o (L) Mangkholun Kipgen went cheerfully to attend a send-off ceremony at C. Mollen village only to be welcome by the charred properties and houses to witnesses the hardest dejected moment never to eject in the life but remember as the most lamentable day till death.

Houses belonging to Tongmang Kipgen, s/o Letkholal Kipgen; Letginthang Haokip, s/o Janglet Haokip; Thongkholun Haokip, s/o Ngamkhopao Haokip; Kamkhosei Kipgen, s/o Lunlal Kipgen; Letkhongam Haokip, s/o Ngamkhopao Haokip; Nengnem Haokip, w/o Jamkhai Haokip were completely razed to the ground with all their belongings and properties worth approximately around 1.20 crores.

Speaking over phone from Chassad, the village chief Thongkam with a mixture of emotional and murmuring tune said that forget about aid from the Government none of any Government servant arrive in the village till now after the incident while adding that we are never endow with attention in any aspect be in times of good or bad days.

“Being least populated with only 60/70 population and 10 houses only in addition with the non availability of motorable road connectivity it will be very difficult for us to return to normal by ourselves. At this juncture if the Government being the citizen of the state visit us and address our grievances we will be very happy”, said the dejected Chief.

Thongkholun Haokip, one of the victims of the devastating inferno, who accompanied the village chief, said that at the time of the incident I am with another man and two women along with few children only. Despite of all effort with our capacity we are helpless.

“It was the hardest moment in my life as we just watched the inferno engulfing our houses and properties. It was really painful that I am unable to even describe how the situation at the time since was even if we want to safe at least our clothing and some important items we are helpless and just watched the ferocious fire charring everything”, he added.

“Unstoppable tears of our women and aged people every morning and evening while watching the charred houses and the soundlessness of our children who were once enjoying the village life to the fullest kill us within then we even have no mood of lunch or dinner”, he further added.

He said that all the villagers were sheltering in the survived our houses by any means and shares every available item including clothing, food and accommodation.

“We looks physically alive but we are all death in within”, he said before adding that except wiping tears hiding away from one another watching the devastated work of the inferno in the aftermath of the ugly April 2 incident without any hope of coming back to normal again as we have been isolated badly since the establishment of the village.

Lalboi Haokip, President KSO Kamjong in the earnest form appeals the concerned authority and state Government to immediately intervene into the matter and rush for the unfortunate village to isolated them from their grievances and suffering but isolate them no more from all development and welfare schemes.

How will all the talking tall political parties’ leaders response and react to the cry of the underprivileged Haiyang villagers apart from the concerned authority and the state Government, let’s wait and watch.

Haiyang village can be reach by travelling till Maokot village by vehicle via Chassad and walking the track by foot for 4/5 hours from Maokot village as it [Maokot village] is the last motorable village in the area.