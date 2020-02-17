Information about Uberization Scheme for putting buses on routes under ASTC

NET Bureau

An opportunity under the Uberization Scheme of ASTC (Assam State Transport Corporation) is up for grabs. Interested candidates – who may be individuals, small business enterprises or self-help groups (SHGs) – can apply for putting their buses on routes to be operated under the ASTC.

The beneficiaries will get 25 per cent subsidy – 15 per cent refundable and 10 per cent non-refundable – in the cost of their buses. The buses under this agreement have to be operated under the ASTC at least for five years. An applicant cannot apply for more than five routes, and against each route he/she has to pay Rs 1,000 as application fee. The ASTC is going to put 700 more buses on the routes in the State and more fleets of buses are going to be put on the routes in the next three financial years. For detailed terms and conditions of the schemes, an aspiring applicant can visit www.astc.assam.gov.in. The selection of beneficiaries is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Receiving of applications that started on February 7 will continue till February 29, 2020.

Source: The Sentinel