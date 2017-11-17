Ink Your Stories with Mo Nagaa

October Edition, Fashion, NET Bureau, Chirasmrita Devi

Founder of Headhunters Ink and Godna Gram: The Tattoo Village, Mo Nagaa believes every tattoo has a story to tell.

The Stories

Well, the stories come from far and wide. Peoplefrom across the world- US, Spain, Italy, France, and UK etc. come to get a story inked on them because they appreciate and value traditional Naga art and aesthetics. When they get a tattoo done by me, they automatically become the cultural ambassadors of Naga art. The tattoo they carry is about our art, beliefs and the story.

Plot for a ‘Perfect’ Tattoo

There is no plot for a perfect tattoo as a ‘perfect’ tattoo never exists. There are times when people even regret their tattoos. So, to create a good tattoo an artist should devote some time with the client. Moreover, an inker expects a client to come with lots of trust, willingness and respect for the culture. There will be exchange of ideas to which the artist will give his/her artistic touch. And voila! You have a story ready to be inked. It’s a ‘converse and create’ process.

Patterns of the Story

I don’t have a design book in my studio. My designs and my creations come from the research that I have been doing for the past 8-9 years. So, the designs that I do can’t be found in Google or in the books either. I combine my findings from the research and create designs to suit the requirements of the clients. I don’t keep the designs ready because every tattoo I do is custom-made.

Inking Black

Black is bold and beautiful! And the traditional tattoos are always black and that’s why most of my tattoos are black. However, I am gradually introducing colour. The lines are bold and strong that depict the tribal aesthetics. To create that contrast and the sharpness over the skin, clients most of the time prefer the darkest colour.

Rapid Fire

Apart from tattooing what do you enjoy the most?

I love carpentry. Planning to make a documentary. I sketch, I plant trees. I like to do gardening as well.

Favourite tattoo?

I have reached a point where it’s very difficult to pick just one as favourite. Every tattoo is special for me.

Something that people don’t know about you.

Well, I have a fetish for Denims! My specialization was in Denims when I was doing my graduation.

Describe your art in one word.

Powerful

If you get the opportunity to tattoo any celebrity who would that be?

Bani J. She has a lot of tattoos of different styles. She can be a great cultural ambassador of Indian tattoos.

How many tattoos do you have?

I have 3 tattoos. Got my first one in 2014 December. Planning to get more shortly.

If not a tattoo artist, what profession you would have taken?

Working in the Denim Industry or may be just making wooden furniture (laughs).

A challenging tattoo experience

Once I tattooed a fellow tattoo artist just two days after his wife’s death. He wanted to get a portrait of his wife tattooed on his arm. I was in a dilemma because he was not in a proper mental or physical state for a tattoo but I didn’t even have the heart to refuse his request. So while tattooing he was lamenting and grieving which made my work difficult. It was an intense & a difficult experience.