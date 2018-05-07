Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 07 May 2018

Northeast Today

Insect, Fungus Attack Horticultural Crops in Nalbari

May 07
17:28 2018
Horticultural crops in Assam’s Nalbari district have been affected by the attacks of a small insect ‘Mili bird’ followed by ‘Sooty mould’ fungus, an agricultural scientist said.

The attacks have created a black layer on the leaves, flowers and fruits of the infected plants which are gradually becoming weak and drying up, Senior Scientist of Nalbari Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Dr Mridul Deka said in Nalbari on Sunday.

Coconut, banana, betel nut and papaya plants are the worst affected by the attack, he said. Mili bird secrete honeydew on the leaves, flowers and fruits which invites the fungi sooty mould.

The farmers of the district have urged the state government to take immediate effective steps to control the situation, he said.

-PTI

