‘Inside Edge’ Starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha Nominated for International Emmy Awards

Indian cricket-themed series “Inside Edge” is Amazon’s only representation in the International Emmy Awards nomination list as it has landed a spot in the best drama category. The team is ecstatic.

The show will go up against buzzy Spanish series “Money Heist”, Brazil-produced “One Against All” and “Urban Myths”, which was on Sky in the UK, as per the nominations announced by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Thursday.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment Private Limited, “Inside Edge” came as Amazon’s original web series from India in July 2017.

The story of “Inside Edge” revolves around cricket and its dark side, which involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that goes around it.

It was told through characters essayed by Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Sidhhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Suri, Sarah Jane Dias, Sayoni Gupta and Angad Bedi.

Richa is excited to hear about the Emmy nomination, and tweeted: “Despite detractors, was always proud to be part of India’s first original series! It’s now nominated for the International Emmys! Congratulations team- especially to our team of writers, and again Excel Entertainment for having and keeping the faith!”

The actors are working on the second season.

Richa, who was in Georgia for a quick shoot, added: “You all know second season is turning out to be awesome. Loads of love. Gonna work harder and smarter!”

Vivek wrote: “This is incredible! Humbled and ecstatic at the same time. Kudos to team ‘Inside Edge’. Thank you so much everyone for the love, we will definitely blow your mind away in Season 2.”

The awards gala will take place in New York on November 19.

This year, 44 shows across 11 categories and 20 countries have been nominated, according to the official website of the event.

Apart from India, the nominees come from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, UK and the US.

“Look at the diversity and geographic spread of this year’s nominations across all continents and platforms,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“It is clear that excellence in television is a global phenomenon which transcends culture and language,” Paisner added.

In addition to the presentation of the International Emmy Awards for programming and performances, the Academy will present special awards to Greg Berlanti, the record-setting writer and producer behind global hits “Dawson’s Creek”, “The Flash & Blindspot” and Sophie Turner Laing, CEO of Endemol Shine Group.

- IANS