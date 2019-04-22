Instagram may hide how many likes you get on your photos from your followers

NET Bureau

Instagram is one arguably one of the most popular social media apps in the market right now. The has a group of users who enjoy a cult-like popularity in its ecosystem. The popularity of these Instagram users, or ‘influencers’ as they are commonly called, depends on the likes that they garner on their posts – both photos and videos. The more the more the likes, the more popular they are. But that is about to change as Instagram is testing a new feature that would restrict who sees the number of likes on individual posts.

According to Jane Manchun Wong, who is known for reverse engineering apps to determine their features, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app is testing a new feature that would hide like count from users. “as stated in the app: “We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get”?,” she wrote sharing a screenshot of the feature on Twitter.

Before all you Instagram users hit the panic button, relax, as the feature hides the like count only from the followers of a particular profile. This means that if you have shared a photo of your Bali vacation on Instagram, you would be able to see how many people liked your image and who all liked it. Your like count won’t be visible to your Instagram followers. However, they would still be able to see who all liked your photo on the platform. In case your Instagram profile includes a bunch of close friends, the number, as I presume woud be easy to calculate, but if your follower count runs in thousands or more, your followers won’t be able to tally the number or in simple words determine the popularity of your shared image based on the number of likes.

The feature, that is still being prototyped, is aimed to reduce the pressure on Instagram users, particularly its young users.

Meanwhile, Instagram responding to queries about the feature said that it is not testing the feature at the moment. “We’re not testing this at the moment, but exploring ways to reduce pressure on Instagram is something we’re always thinking about,” an Instagram spokesperson told the US-based media channels.

Source: India Today