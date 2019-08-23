Instant Approval Credit Card: Apply for Bajaj Finserv Credit Card Today!

Credit card usage in India is still low compared to several countries. As of FY18, only 3% of Indians have access to credit cards, with an even smaller percentage using them regularly. On a global index, India ranks a lowly 111th based on the percentage of citizens using credit cards. Even lesser developed countries have a higher percentage of their population using credit cards.

The reason for this relatively low credit card usage is that India has traditionally been a cash-based economy. However, the trend is changing since the past few years, with credit card usage witnessing a boost. Since 2015, credit card usage has grown by over 20% year-on-year.

If you are still among the 97% of Indians who do not use a credit card, this is the best time to avail one. There are several financial institutions like Bajaj Finserv that offer instant approval credit cards with class-leading features.

Features of credit cards

The primary reason behind the increasing popularity of credit cards is the unparalleled convenience they offer to the cardholders. Some of them are mentioned below.

● Withdraw cash from ATMs

One of the complaints on traditional credit cards has been that they do not allow for ATM cash withdrawals. The The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard enables the cardholder to withdraw cash from ATMs with 0% interest for the first 50 days. A processing fee of flat 2% is levied on the transaction, but the convenience of withdrawing cash to meet emergency requirements far supersedes the minor processing fee.

● Convert purchases into EMIs

It may be financially challenging to make high-value purchases at one go. A credit card solves that problem by enabling the holder to convert such purchases into low cost EMIs. The price of the product gets divided into several instalments, making it financially more viable.

● Meet emergency cash requirements with a personal loan against your credit card

Several financial institutions like Bajaj Finserv offer the provision of availing a personal loan against the unutilised amount on one’s card. These loans are interest-free for a period of 90 days and can be repaid conveniently in 3 EMIs. You may utilise the loan amount for meeting any of your financial necessities as there are no end usage restrictions.

● Get approved instantly

You don’t have to wait for days to get approved for your credit card anymore. You can avail instant approval credit card from NBFCs like Bajaj Finserv. All you need to do is present a few essential documents that prove you meet Just make sure to steer clear of their credit card eligibility criteria . Just make sure to steer clear of the reasons your credit card application can be rejected.

● Earn rewards and benefits

Another significant reason that credit cards are gaining increasing popularity is the reward points scheme associated with most of them. For every transaction you make using a credit card, you earn a certain number of reward points based on the value of the purchase, the vendor and several other factors. You utilise these points to avail discounts, free movie tickets, cashbacks and gift vouchers.

Online shoppers will also find credit cards incredibly convenient and money-saving instrument. Not only are they easy to use, but several vendors offer attractive discounts on purchases made by credit cards.

Along with these attractive features, Bajaj Finserv also brings you pre-approved offers which make the entire procedure quick and hassle-free. These offers are applicable on secured credits like home and car loans, as well as unsecured advances like credit cards and personal loans. You can check your pre-approved offer by submitting a few essential details like your name and phone number.

There are several other advantages of Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard that make it an ideal option for Indians at this juncture of India’s economic development. Cash is on its way out, and credit cards are gaining traction at an unprecedented rate. Avail one for yourself today and enjoy the benefits of cashless transactions.