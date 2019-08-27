Instead of fining, Manipur police give sweets to helmetless bikers

NET Bureau

Contrary to the common practice of imposing fine on bikers riding without a helmet, the Manipur police in Churachandpur district has come up with a novel to crack down on the offenders.

If found without helmets, bikers were forced to get down and push their bikes for a considerable distance, after which the traffic police personnel offered them toffees and counseled them on safety tips.

The drive is being conducted under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police Amrita Sinha, a release of the state DIPR stated.

“We are carrying out the helmet drive to check those bike/two-wheeler riders, who are moving around without wearing their helmets – either they do not have a helmet or they have forgotten it at their house or they might be keeping it in the vehicle itself and not wearing it,” SP Amrita Sinha, said.

The drive began a couple of days back and it is being taken up at different locations of Churachandpur town on a daily basis.

Significantly, the District Transport Office has registered about 30 to 40 new two-wheeler vehicles in the district in a month.

“Imposing some fines is not bringing about any change and our intention is to bring about some change, to instil some kind of safety sense in the minds of people because helmet protects an individual and it is not for anybody else and it is for their own safety that we’re doing this,” said Sinha, Superintendent of Police.

Rather than imposing fine, we are trying to do it in a little more innovative way and by counseling them so that they understand that this would benefit the general public, she said.

Lauding the initiative, Thangkhanlal Ngaihte, assistant professor at Churachandpur Government College said, “The drive is one ingenious way of trying to win hearts and minds”.

Terming the initiative as “Gandhian”, T Lalboi, a helmetless rider, who was offered sweets said that this “style of the campaign”, instead of imposing a penalty, would really pay a dividend in the long run.

