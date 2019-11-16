Inter-Ministerial Central Team visits Flood-affected areas in Chirang District

NET Bureau

An Inter-Ministerial central team on Friday visited Chirang district to assess the damages caused in the wake of flood in 2019 in the district. The team comprised of team leader Amarnath Singh, Director, Ministry of Finance and Assistant Director, Power, Rajiv Das.

After arriving at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, they went for field visit at the worst affected villages like Ledopara and Chourabari under Bijni civil sub-division to have first hand on-the-spot assessment of damages caused and relief work carried out by the district administration. The team also interacted with the heads of line departments in a review meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Chirang Gautam Talukdar in the conference hall of the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

During the meeting, they reviewed the post flood reports submitted by the line departments and relief measures carried out by them during flood time. Addl. Deputy Commissioner Karmadev Brahma, Circle Officers of Bengtal and Bijni, besides head of departments of Water Resources, PWD, PHE, Education, Soil Conservation, Veterinary, Health, Agriculture and Power attended the meeting.

Source: The Sentinel