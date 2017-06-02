Inter State Terminal Market Soon in Assam

In an effort to double farmers’ income by 2021, Assam government has decided to undertake a series of measures to strengthen the agriculture and allied sector; this was stated by state Agriculture minister Atul Bora.

While, addressing the media, Bora said, “One lakh shallow tubewells, 10,000 solar pumps and around 400 small rice mills will be set up in the state within next year.”

He further mentioned that the government has also taken steps to curb nepotism in this regard, a number of officials have been suspended while sanction for prosecution has been given against some others.

“There has been a bumper harvest of paddy and potato in the state this year and the government has fixed Rs 150 crore for price stabilisation to ensure that farmers do not have to resort to distress sale,” Bora informed, adding, “Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) has already purchased over 17,000 quintal of potato from farmers.”

He admitted that potato farmers at some places had to face loss and said the government is working on estimating the exact quantum of loss. “Prosecution sanction against a number of officials accused on various charges, which had been pending for a long time, has been given since the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government came to power.”

In addition, eight officials of ASAMB have also been suspended for alleged involvement in illegal activities. “Our policy is of zero tolerance to corruption and mismanagement,” said the minister.

“Special emphasis has been given on popularising the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana,” he stated, adding, “In addition, government has handed over 50 bigha of land at Silchar for setting up an Inter State Terminal Market, which will be the first one of its kind in the Northeastern region.