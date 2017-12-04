International Day for Persons with Disabilities Observed in Sikkim

The International Day for Persons with Disabilities was observed at Tashi Namgyal Academy School in Gangtok on Sunday. The programme was graced by Governor of Sikkim Shriniwas Patil. The theme for this year is ‘Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all’.

During the programme, the Governor felicitated members of organisations like the SVSS, Spastic Society of Sikkim, Burtuk, Hearing Impaired, Sichey, Visual Impaired Namchi, and Neel Tara School, Church Road Gangtok, for their dedicated and prolonged service for the welfare and well-being of persons with special needs.

The Governor also gave away prizes to all the winners and participants of the sports and cultural activities presented during the programme. Governor Patil stated that the International Day for Persons with Disabilities is a day not merely for celebration of the special abilities of the Divyangjans, but an occasion to introspect on what has been achieved so far and what is yet to be achieved in terms of their overall upliftment.

He called for heightened awareness in society about the special requirements of persons with disabilities. “Persons with disability form the world’s highest minorities and a concerted effort is needed at every level to ensure for them equal opportunities and improved standard of life,” stated the Governor.

Governor Patil recorded his appreciation for the performances by special children during the programme and also lauded the efforts of the special teachers and mentors for their self-less service. “The smiles on the faces of these children and the love in their eyes while performing and the sense of accomplishment and pride with which they received the prizes was heart-warming. They exhibit a sense of unity, co-ordination and bonding which is an inspiration for all,” stated the Governor.

He also congratulated the President and Members of Sikkim Viklang Sahayata Samiti for receiving the National award for dedicated service from the President of India at New Delhi on Sunday.

It may be mentioned that Dr. Savitri Hamal, President, SVSS, and Karuna Pradhan, Treasurer, SVSS, received the National award from the President on behalf of the Organisation.

Earlier, Secretary, Social Justice Empowerment & Welfare Department Sarala Rai in her address stated that the aim of observing this day each year is to increase awareness, understanding of disability issues and the gains to be derived from the integration of people with disability in every aspect of life. She added that the larger goal is to work collectively towards achieving prohibition of discrimination, protection of just and favourable condition of work, availability of vocational training, promotion of employment opportunities and continued advancement, promotion of self-employment, provision of employment in the public sector, promotion of private sector employment through affirmative action, incentives and other measures, ensuring the provision of reasonable accommodation or adjustment, promotion of work experience in open employment and promotion of rehabilitation and social measures in the State.

The Secretary also highlighted the various welfare schemes being implemented by the Government for the upliftment of the persons with disabilities. Some of the Schemes are Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme & all pension schemes under the State Government, Subsistence Allowance, Sikkim Grant of Award for Marriages with disabled persons, proposed Composite Regional Centre, Grant in Aid to NGOs/Voluntary Organizations working for the welfare of old aged, differently abled persons, and other underprivileged and needy persons, and Universal Identity Cards to Persons with Disabilities. She informed that the Department is providing various types of welfare services to the differently abled persons with an aim to raise their social, educational and mental well-being to cope with the challenges in their daily lives. Free Aids/appliances, scholarships for education and Special Schools for differently abled were some of the programmes highlighted by the Secretary.