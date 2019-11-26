International Emmy Awards 2019: No awards for India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer McMafia wins best Drama Series

NET Bureau

The Indian contingent at the International Emmy Awards shared moments from the ceremony on Tuesday morning, saying they are ‘honoured’ and it all felt ‘unreal’. It was a no win for India despite multiple nominations this year including Netflix anthology Lust Stories (Best TV Movie/Mini-Series) (Best Actress for Radhika Apte), Netflix show Sacred Games (Best Drama Series), The Remix (Best Non-Scripted Entertainment) and Witness: India’s Forbidden Love (Best Documentary). Radhika was also part of Sacred Games, snagging her a second nomination.

Lust Stories lost out to the Australian thriller series Safe Harbour in the Best TV Movie category. In the Best Drama series, McMafia trumped Sacred Games. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who represented Sacred Games, had a reason to celebrate as McMafia stars him as an Indian businessman Dilly Mahmood.

In the Best Actress category, where Radhika Apte was nominated, the winner was Hungarian actress Marina Gera for Orok Tel. Radhika joked about it earlier in the evening, “I think I am not winning, it’s too stressful otherwise. So, I’ll just cheer.” Talking about the film she has been nominated for, the actor said, “It’s an honour, it’s such a huge and big award and it’s really exciting that I have been selected from so many countries with such good content. So, I am very happy, very grateful.”

Reality show The Remix was up for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment in which The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night emerged victorious. In the Best Documentary category, Witness: India’s Forbidden Love lost out to Bellingcat – Truth In A Post-Truth World.

However, the Indian celebrities who represented the Netflix film Lust Stories and the entire team of Sacred Games, made sure they had their moment at the event.

Source: Hindustantimes