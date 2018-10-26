International Film Festival Begins in Guwahati

NET Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated the second edition of the Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati

With special focus on the ASEAN region, the second edition of the GIFF organised by Jyoti Chitraban in association with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Film and Television Institute will screen altogether 108 films from more than 60 countries during its seven-day schedule.

Several youths, especially students from various colleges and universities, took active part in the event on the first day.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Sonowal said the festival was a great beginning to integrate the world and the society.

“The theme of the festival Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam teaches us to live together, work together and grow together. Film is the medium which plays a crucial role in fulfilling this aim,” he said.

Stating that the journey of the Assamese film industry started with Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla’s Joymoti in 1935, Sonowal said that over the years, Assamese films have been successful in earning acclaim from around the world. The Chief Minister appreciated the role of the filmmakers, artistes and technicians involved in filmmaking in Assam.

Terming the artistes as “messengers of God”, Sonowal said that through their works, the artistes could connect with the society and develop positivity.

“Films are not just a medium to earn money, it is more of a tool to promote positivity, cooperation, coordination among countries and societies,” he observed.

Lithuania’s Ambassador Julius Pranevicius, Serbia’s Ambassador Vladimir Maric and Chief Secretary to the Assam government Alok Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Jyoti Chitraban Chairman Pabitra Margherita delivered the welcome speech, while GIFF director Monita Borgohain threw light on various aspects of the festival. Eminent actor Nipon Goswami, internationally acclaimed filmmaker Manju Bora and Canadian filmmaker Matthew Roy were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Many renowned faces from the Assamese film industry, artistes and delegates from the North East and various countries also took part in the programme.

It may be mentioned here that on the first day, eight films – Seven Days by Rolando Colla from Switzerland, Freckles by Fabrizio Guarducci from Italy, Maze by Stephen Burke from Ireland, The Nest by Klaudia Reynicke from Switzerland, Rina 2 by Harlif Hj Mohamad from Brunei, It’s the Law by Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone from Italy, Appendix by Hossein Namazi from Iran, and the opening film Broken Window (Bhoga Khirikee) directed by Jahnu Barua – were screened.

On the second day, 21 films – In the Life of Music, Negar, The Seen and Unseen, Miracle, Dede, Father and Son, Assamese film Xhoixobote Dhemalite, Taranta on the Road, A Secret Search, When Day Breaks, Tope, Daybreak, The Eternal Mother, Kills on Wheel, To Let, One Night of Love, Take Off, High Noon Story, The Distinguished Citizen, Denmark and Bloody Milk – will be screened at the festival.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune