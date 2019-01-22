Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 22 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

‘International Film Festivals Can Be Effectively Used to Promote Northeast to a Global Audience’

‘International Film Festivals Can Be Effectively Used to Promote Northeast to a Global Audience’
January 22
18:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

International film festivals can be effectively used to promote the Northeast to a global audience, Indian filmmaker Rima Das has said. Events like these provide a readymade platform for initiatives such as tourism promotion.

“As filmmakers, we represent our culture and people through the sweat and blood that we put into our work. Moreover, film festivals provide a readymade platform for their marketing,” Das told EastMojo on a recent visit to New Delhi.

The filmmaker from Assam is best known for Village Rockstars, which received the National Film Award for the best film in 2018 and was also India’s official entry in the foreign language category for the 91st Academy Awards, more popularly known as Oscars. Shot over a four-year period on a handheld camera and comprising entirely of a cast of rural folks from her own village of Kalardiya in Assam’s Kamrup district, the plot revolves around a ten-year-old girl who dreams to form her own rock band.

Village Rockstars has now travelled to almost 80 film festivals globally. So, that’s a huge audience that we have covered. All that’s required is a little more push to tell them why they must travel to Northeast, and about the available infrastructure and connectivity,” asserted Das who was in New Delhi recently to attend the North East Business Summit organised by the Kolkata-based industry chamber, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

“International film festivals attract very fine people who are culturally sensitised and have the desire to explore other countries and cultures. Since Northeast is actually paradise unexplored and if tourism helps in the region’s development, we must look at collaborations at least on that level,” she added.

Source: EASTMOJO

Tags
International film festivalsnortheastRima DasVillage Rockstars
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.