‘International Film Festivals Can Be Effectively Used to Promote Northeast to a Global Audience’

NET Bureau

International film festivals can be effectively used to promote the Northeast to a global audience, Indian filmmaker Rima Das has said. Events like these provide a readymade platform for initiatives such as tourism promotion.

“As filmmakers, we represent our culture and people through the sweat and blood that we put into our work. Moreover, film festivals provide a readymade platform for their marketing,” Das told EastMojo on a recent visit to New Delhi.

The filmmaker from Assam is best known for Village Rockstars, which received the National Film Award for the best film in 2018 and was also India’s official entry in the foreign language category for the 91st Academy Awards, more popularly known as Oscars. Shot over a four-year period on a handheld camera and comprising entirely of a cast of rural folks from her own village of Kalardiya in Assam’s Kamrup district, the plot revolves around a ten-year-old girl who dreams to form her own rock band.

“Village Rockstars has now travelled to almost 80 film festivals globally. So, that’s a huge audience that we have covered. All that’s required is a little more push to tell them why they must travel to Northeast, and about the available infrastructure and connectivity,” asserted Das who was in New Delhi recently to attend the North East Business Summit organised by the Kolkata-based industry chamber, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

“International film festivals attract very fine people who are culturally sensitised and have the desire to explore other countries and cultures. Since Northeast is actually paradise unexplored and if tourism helps in the region’s development, we must look at collaborations at least on that level,” she added.

Source: EASTMOJO