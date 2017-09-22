Internet and SMS Service Blockade in Tripura for Two Days

The entire telecommunication network has been disrupted by the service providers for past two days in Tripura with the instruction of the state government that created havoc in public life.

“The administration had to ask the telecom service providers after wide spread violence erupted following murder of young television journalist on Sep 19 last in Mandwai of eastern Agartala to stop the spread of rumor and ethnic tension through social media network. Internet service has equally bad side for such high voltage tension,” said Information Minister Bhanu Lal Saha.

The state home secretary Rakesh Sharwal on Sep 19 night asked all telecom service providers to blocked data and SMS service until further order but still the blockade is continued that affected largely media functioning and other public utility services like banking, online billing and hospital services.

The entire oppositions voiced against the decision of disrupting telecom network in the state for past two days and alleged it was once again proved that the left front government was not capable of maintaining law and order situation and trying to reflect the situation of Kashmir like situation in Tripura before global audience.

Apart from, puja shopping, the air and railway ticket booking ahead of Durga puja irked the commoners.

“For the time being the state government can block the social media sites and network but doesn’t have any right to stop internet service when most of the public utility services and media functioning were fully dependent on internet. This is nothing but a futile bid to stop the free flow of information and it was done deliberately for two days to save the face of Manik Sarkar from immediate embarrassment,” said BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb.

He said that state government doesn’t have any right to stop public utility service when Narendra Modi government moving for digital administration and almost all the financial transaction became internet based. The disruption of internet service affected public life severely and it should immediately withdraw.

Tripura News Correspondents’ Forum (TNCF) general secretary Nabendu Bhattacharjee alleged because of jamming internet and SMS services affected outstation media catering services after such a big incident when entire world wanted to know details and situation of the state.

“The blockade of entire internet service is believed to be the infringement of the right of the journalists to share the information to the world viewers. If government feels threat perception of social media they can block it anticipating nuisance of a small section no government can deprive its citizen from essential service,” Bhattacharjee stated.

The real time story transmission of the follow up incidents and development to the outside state after murder of young television journalist Shantanu Bhowmik was affected seriously in past two days. However, Information Technology department officials of the state said government has not yet decided to withdraw blockade of data service and SMS.

